Neymar set for extended period on sidelines after injury

Liverpool's Egyptian player Mo Salah has called for world leaders to intervene to stop 'the massacres' against the backdrop of the Israel - Hamas conflict in the Middle East.

He says there has been 'too much violence, heartbreak and brutality' and families 'are being torn apart'.

In a message posted on social media platform 'X', he made an impassioned plea for Gaza to receive immediate aid.



Advertisement

Former England manager Sam Allardyce believes 20-year-old Jude Bellingham can inspire the country to Euro 2024 glory.

The Real Madrid star's been widely praised for his performance against Italy at Wembley earlier in the week, which helped England qualify for next year's tournament.

Allardyce says he's a special talent:



Advertisement

Neymar is set for an extended period on the sidelines after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.

The Brazilian was stretchered off in his country's 2-nil defeat to Uruguay on Tuesday.

Neymar's club, Al Hilal, also confirmed he suffered meniscus damage.

Advertisement

Shelbourne came from behind to beat Sligo Rovers in the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division last night.

Christie Gray and Megan Smyth Lynch scored the goals in a 2-1 victory.

The other two matches scheduled for last night were postponed due to the inclement weather.

Advertisement

DLR Waves were due to host Shamrock Rovers at the Belfield Bowl, while Athlone Town were set to travel for a meeting with Galway United.

Manchester United are out of Women's Champions League qualifying.

A 3-1 loss to Paris Saint Germain last night saw them exit at the second round stage, losing 4-2 on aggregate.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, last year's beaten finalists Wolfsburg crashed out after a 5-3 aggregate loss to Paris FC.

Lincoln City are on the lookout for a new manager, following the departure of Mark Kennedy.

The Dubliner left the job last night with the club 16th in the League One table.

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has previously been linked with the Lincoln hotseat.

Meanwhile, Championship club Millwall have parted company with their manager Gary Rowett.