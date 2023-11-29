Newcastle suffer last-minute heartbreak in Champions League last night

A 98th minute Kylian Mbappé penalty saw Newcastle miss out on what could have been a huge win in the Champions League last night.

They drew 1-1 with French giants PSG in Paris after leading for most of the game.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe doesn't want his players to lose sight of the fact they're still in the competition.



Advertisement

They were close to a win before a handball was given against Tino Livramento, following a V-A-R review.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope believes it was the wrong decision.



Elsewhere in Group F, Dortmund beat Milan 3-1, meaning that with one game left to play as things stand it is the Germans and PSG who would progress to the knock-out stage.

Advertisement

Holders Manchester City, who were already through, came from 2-0 down to beat RB Leipzig 3-2 at the Etihad.

Celtic are now unable to make the last 16 or drop down to the Europa League after a 2-nil away defeat to Lazio.

That leaves Brendan Rogers' side bottom of Group E with just one point from five games.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in that group Atletico Madrid have beaten Feyenoord 2-1 and are top of the table.