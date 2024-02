A new record was set today for the most expensive-ever National Hunt horse sold at a public auction.

'Caldwell Potter' - owned by Andy and Gemma Brown - fetched 740-thousand euro at today's at Tattersalls dispersal.

A syndicate - including former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson - ended as the highest bidders.

'Caldwell Potter' will now switch to trainer Paul Nicholls, having previously been trained by Gordon Elliott.