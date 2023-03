There is a new cut-off time for Ireland's reduced overs innings to start in the second One Day International match against Bangladesh.

The match must end just before 6 o'clock this evening - Irish time.

The covers are on with the rain still coming down in Sylhet but the new cut-off time for Ireland's first visit to the crease is 3:33.

Advertisement

Bangladesh lost 6 wickets as they posted 349 in 50 overs after Ireland won the toss and chose to bowl first.