National title for Kerry school

May 19, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrysport
National title for Kerry school
St Brendans College Killarney A have retained the National Secondary School s Pitch & Putt title following an eight shot victory at the event in Athgarvan, Co Kildare.

The team of Robbie Harnett, Fintan Martin and Cillian Courtney finished a combined level par ahead of Leinster winners Ard Scoil Ciaran Naofa Clara. St Michaels College Listowel missed out on third place by one shot with a score of 333 with Jack Enright, Kieran Feeley and Trevin Chute making up their team.

St Brendans' B team of Brian McCarthy, Nathan Cronin and Daniel Kelly finished seventh overall while the D team of Alex O'Callaghan, Dara O'Shea and Brian O'Leary finished ninth.

Meanwhile, Tralee and Listowel this weekend host the Munster Matchplay Championships.

Jason O'Connor reports

