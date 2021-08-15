Nagle And Breen Remain In Second On Final Day Of WRC Ypres

Kerry's Paul Nagle and Waterford driver Craig Breen remain in second place after the early stages on the final day of the World Rally Championship in Ypres.
They're five seconds behind their Hyundai team-mate Thierry Neuville.
Advertisement
Kerry's Paul Nagle and Waterford driver Craig Breen remain in second place after the early stages on the final day of the World Rally Championship in Ypres.
They're five seconds behind their Hyundai team-mate Thierry Neuville.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus