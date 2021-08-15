Advertisement
Nagle And Breen Remain In Second On Final Day Of WRC Ypres

Aug 15, 2021 12:08 By radiokerrysport
Nagle And Breen Remain In Second On Final Day Of WRC Ypres
Craig Breen and Paul Nagle will contest the seventh round of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) with Hyundai Motorsport
Kerry's Paul Nagle and Waterford driver Craig Breen remain in second place after the early stages on the final day of the World Rally Championship in Ypres.

They're five seconds behind their Hyundai team-mate Thierry Neuville.

