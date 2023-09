Na Gaeil were victorious in the opening game of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

They defeated St Brendan’s 3-11 to 5 points.

The Championship continues with 3 games today.

First up is Templenoe against West Kerry from 3 in Fitzgerald Stadium.

There’s a double header after that at Austin Stack Park.

Kerins O Rahilly’s take on Shannon Rangers at 5.30.

Then at 7.30 it’s East Kerry versus South Kerry.