Sport

Munster win for the Kingdom

Feb 12, 2023 14:02 By radiokerrysport
Munster win for the Kingdom
Castleisland’s Pat Murphy was first in the Munster Masters Indoors 3000 metres walking championship in Nenagh.

The time of 15 minutes 31 seconds was about 25 seconds than when he won the All-Ireland last week.

