Munster reveal starting line-up

The Munster team has been named for Saturday night’s URC round 13 clash against Cardiff at Thomond Park (7.35pm).

There are six changes to the side that beat Ospreys last week as Ireland internationals Tadhg Beirne, Jack Crowley and Peter O’Mahony all return to start.

Beirne captains the side with Stephen Archer, Jeremy Loughman and Alex Nankivell also coming back into the starting XV.

Advertisement

The in-form back three of Mike Haley, Seán O’Brien and Shane Daly is unchanged as Nankivell and Antoine Frisch renew their centre partnership with Craig Casey and Crowley in the half-backs.

Loughman, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer form the front row as RG Snyman and Beirne start together in the engine room.

O’Mahony, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes complete the side. Coombes continues his record of starting every game in the URC and Champions Cup so far this season,

Advertisement

Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley and John Ryan provide the front row back-up with Tom Ahern and Alex Kendellen completing the forward cover.

Academy scrum-half Ethan Coughlan, Joey Carbery and Simon Zebo are the backline replacements.

On the injury front, Calvin Nash (leg) was unavailable after picking up a knock in training.

Advertisement

Munster: Mike Haley; Seán O’Brien, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; RG Snyman, Tadhg Beirne (C); Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Tom Ahern, Alex Kendellen, Ethan Coughlan, Joey Carbery, Simon Zebo.

Ulster will be without the services of Iain Henderson for their meeting with the Stormers in South Africa due to illness.

Advertisement

Rob Herring will captain the side in his absence.

And Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins has made seven changes to their team for their meeting with Benetton in Italy.