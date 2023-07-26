Munster Name Their Squad For Inter-Pros

Munster head coach Niamh Briggs has named a 32-player squad ahead of the Interpros which kick off on Saturday, August 12. Out-half Nicole Cronin and back-row Dorothy Wall continue in their roles of captain and vice-captain, respectively.

24 players have been retained from last season's Championship-winning squad while five of the current squad were involved in this year's Women's Six Nations Championship.

There are nine uncapped players in the squad; Abbie Salter-Townshend, Ellen Boylan, Jane Clohessy, Beth Buttimer, Aoibhe O'Flynn, Michelle O'Driscoll, Aoibheann Hahessy, Ciara McLoughlin and Ciara O'Dwyer.

Advertisement

Backs

Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemian RFC)

Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC)

Aoibhe O'Flynn (UL Bohemian RFC)

Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC)

Aoife O'Shaughnessy (UL Bohemian RFC)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC)

Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College RFC)

Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig RFC)

Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC)

Michelle O'Driscoll (Skibbereen RFC / Ballincollig RFC)

Muirne Wall (UL Bohemian RFC)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC)

Stephanie Carroll (UL Bohemian RFC)

Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC)

Forwards

Advertisement

Aoibheann Hahessy (Ennis RFC)

Beth Buttimer (Carrick-on-Suir RFC / Thurles RFC)

Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian RFC)

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC)

Ciara Farrell (UL Bohemian RFC)

Ciara McLoughlin (UL Bohemian RFC)

Ciara O'Dwyer (UL Bohemian RFC)

Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian RFC)

Clodagh O'Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC)

Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC)

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC)

Eilis Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC)

Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian RFC)

Gillian Coombes (Ballincollig RFC)

Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian RFC)

Maeve Óg O'Leary (Blackrock College RFC)

Roisín Ormond (Ballincollig RFC)

Development Players

Caoimhe Barry (Bruff RFC)

Lily Morris (Killarney RFC)

Aimee Kelly (Bruff RFC)

Saskia Wycherley (Bantry Bay RFC)

Grainne Burke (Ennis RFC)

Chisom Ugwueru (Railway Union RFC)

Holly O'Sullivan (Killorglin RFC)

Emily O'Regan (Kerry Rugby)

Rebecca Rogers (Ballina-Killaloe RFC)