Munster name team to face South Africa xv

Munster have named their team for tomorrow nights historic clash with South Africa at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Antoine Frisch makes his first start for Munster after recovering from a calf injury suffered on the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa.

Advertisement

Edwin Edogbo is partnered by Kiran McDonald in the second row on his first Munster appearance after joining on a short-term deal last month.

Advertisement

Simon Zebo, Ben Healy, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa and Gavin Coombes also come into the starting XV.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Shane Daly and Zebo on either flank.

Advertisement

Rory Scannell and Frisch form the centre partnership for the first time with Paddy Patterson and Healy in the half-backs.

Advertisement

Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and Salanoa pack down in the front row with Edogbo and McDonald in the engine room.

O’Donoghue, John Hodnett and Coombes complete the side.

Advertisement

Kick off is at 7.30