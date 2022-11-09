Advertisement
Munster name team to face South Africa xv

Nov 9, 2022 13:11 By brendan
Munster name team to face South Africa xv
Munster have named their team for tomorrow nights historic clash with South Africa at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

 

Antoine Frisch makes his first start for Munster after recovering from a calf injury suffered on the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa.

Edwin Edogbo is partnered by Kiran McDonald in the second row on his first Munster appearance after joining on a short-term deal last month.

 

Simon Zebo, Ben Healy, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa and Gavin Coombes also come into the starting XV.

 

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Shane Daly and Zebo on either flank.

Rory Scannell and Frisch form the centre partnership for the first time with Paddy Patterson and Healy in the half-backs.

 

Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and Salanoa pack down in the front row with Edogbo and McDonald in the engine room.

 

O’Donoghue, John Hodnett and Coombes complete the side.

Kick off is at 7.30

