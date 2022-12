Munster's Heineken Champions Cup campaign is off to a losing start.

Toulouse were 18 points to 13 winners at Thomond Park.

Tommy Rooney reports.

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree offered his assessment to Tommy Rooney after the game.

Ulster also got off to an underwhelming start, as they slumped to a 39-nil defeat to Sale Sharks.

They take on the holders, Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle, next week.