Munster Injury Woes Continue

Munsters injury ridden season continues to get worse.

Their latest squad update reveals 4 players will undergo surgeries in the coming weeks, bringing their current injury list to over 20.

Ireland prop Dave Kilcoyne looks set to miss the rest of the season. The 35-year-old has undergone surgery on a shoulder injury and will spend at least six months on the sidelines.

Edwin Edogbo is set for an operation on his Achilles while Jack O'Donoghue will see a specialist for his knee injury.

Diarmuid Barron who captained will also have an operation on his foot.

Oli Jager is going through the return to play protocols after coming off against Connacht on New Year's Day.