Advertisement
Sport

Munster Injury Woes Continue

Jan 4, 2024 18:15 By radiokerrysport
Munster Injury Woes Continue
Share this article

Munsters injury ridden season continues to get worse.

Their latest squad update reveals 4 players will undergo surgeries in the coming weeks, bringing their current injury list to over 20.

Ireland prop Dave Kilcoyne looks set to miss the rest of the season. The 35-year-old has undergone surgery on a shoulder injury and will spend at least six months on the sidelines.

Advertisement

Edwin Edogbo is set for an operation on his Achilles while Jack O'Donoghue will see a specialist for his knee injury.

Diarmuid Barron who captained will also have an operation on his foot.

Oli Jager is going through the return to play protocols after coming off against Connacht on New Year's Day.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Dominant In 2024 Opener
Advertisement
Darts Final Postmatch Interviews
2 Kerry Players To Represent Ireland In Four Nations Cup
Advertisement

Recommended

Main Cork road out of Killarney closed following serious traffic accident
Quieter than usual Christmas for SouthDoc but warning that flu and Covid spike is on the way
An Bórd Pleanála upholds planning refusal for Ballyheigue mast
Kerry Dominant In 2024 Opener
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus