Munster picked up a bonus point victory over Ospreys last night in Swansea winning by 27 points to 17 in the United Rugby Championship.

Richie Murphy’s temporary stewardship of Ulster begins this lunchtime.

They're away to the Sharks in the URC from 1 o'clock.

Connacht welcome the Emirates Lions to Galway from 5.15.

And prop Ed Byrne makes his 100th Leinster appearance in tonight’s game away to Zebre.