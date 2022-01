Munster head coach Johann van Graan has shrugged off suggestions he could leave before the end of the season.

The South African takes over at Bath next season, after almost five years with Munster.

Recent performances have led some Munster alumni to suggest Van Graan should go.

But speaking ahead of Friday’s Heineken Champions Cup trip to Castres, Van Graan says he’s determined to leave Munster on a high