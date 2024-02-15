Advertisement
MTU Kerry Win Trench Cup

Feb 15, 2024 10:30 By radiokerrysport
MTU is delighted to announce that the University will be hosting the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championships on our Kerry campus from the 13th to the 17th of February 2024. This is set to be a fantastic showcase of Gaelic games activity with over 17 games taking place across the 5 days, with teams descending on Tralee from all over Ireland, the UK and the US. The Kingdom has long prided itself on its famed Gaelic games heritage, and this week-long festival of hurling and football action, a first for MTU to host both the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon cup finals, is a source of great pride for all in the University and we hope to provide a fantastic occasion for all. We would like to acknowledge the support we are receiving from Kerry GAA and the various clubs around Tralee town, Tralee chamber of commerce and all who are helping to make this event a memorable one for those who will visit us. Best of luck to all competing teams.
Last night after a change of Venue twice in the ELectric Ireland Trench Cup Final

MTU Kerry defeated DKIT 3-12 to 2-10.

The game had been moved from the North campus to Caherslee which failed a pitch insepction and eventually took place under lights in Ballyduff.
Ulster University beat UCD by 3-12 to 15 points to win the Sigerson Cup at Austin Stack Park in Tralee last night.

It's their first Sigerson crown in 16 years.

Peter Cavanan's sons - Darragh and Ruairi - scored nine points between them.

