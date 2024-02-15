MTU Kerry Win Trench Cup

Last night after a change of Venue twice in the ELectric Ireland Trench Cup Final

MTU Kerry defeated DKIT 3-12 to 2-10.

The game had been moved from the North campus to Caherslee which failed a pitch insepction and eventually took place under lights in Ballyduff.

Ulster University beat UCD by 3-12 to 15 points to win the Sigerson Cup at Austin Stack Park in Tralee last night.

It's their first Sigerson crown in 16 years.

Peter Cavanan's sons - Darragh and Ruairi - scored nine points between them.