More medals for Kerry at Munsters

Kerry have continued their successful weekend at the Munster Juvenile Indoor Championships.
U19 boys 400m, gold Tadgh Galvin, Killarney Valley
U19 boys 400m, silver Brendan O’Leary, Lios Tuathail, also silver in U19 boys 200m
U18 boys 800m, gold Oisin Lynch, Killarney Valley
U18 boys 400m, gold Jason O'Reilly, Killarney Valley
U18 boys 200m, gold Cian O’Brien, Killarney Valley, also won bronze in U18 boys 60m
U18 girls 1500m, bronze Noelle Dillon, Lios Tuathail
U17 boys 60m hurdles, bronze Bao Foley, Tralee Harriers
U16 boys long jump, bronze Eoin Malik, St Brendans
U16 girls 1500m, silver Maebh O’Connor, An Riocht
U15 boys shot, silver Liam Rohan, An Riocht
U15 boys 800m, silver Isaac Vickers, Farranfore Maine Valley
U14 boys long jump, bronze Alex Collins, Lios Tuathail
U14 boys 60m, silver Ryan Vickers, Farranfore Maine Valley
U13 girls 60m hurdles, silver Aoibhinn O’Driscoll, St Brendans, also won bronze in U13 girls long jump
U13 boys shot, gold Kieran Moloney, Killarney Valley