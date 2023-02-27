Advertisement
More medals for Kerry at Munsters

Feb 27, 2023 07:02 By radiokerrysport
Kerry have continued their successful weekend at the Munster Juvenile Indoor Championships.

U19 boys 400m, gold Tadgh Galvin, Killarney Valley

U19 boys 400m, silver Brendan O’Leary, Lios Tuathail, also silver in U19 boys 200m

U18 boys 800m, gold Oisin Lynch, Killarney Valley

U18 boys 400m, gold Jason O'Reilly, Killarney Valley

U18 boys 200m, gold Cian O’Brien, Killarney Valley, also won bronze in U18 boys 60m

U18 girls 1500m, bronze Noelle Dillon, Lios Tuathail

U17 boys 60m hurdles, bronze Bao Foley, Tralee Harriers

U16 boys long jump, bronze Eoin Malik, St Brendans

U16 girls 1500m, silver Maebh O’Connor, An Riocht

U15 boys shot, silver Liam Rohan, An Riocht

U15 boys 800m, silver Isaac Vickers, Farranfore Maine Valley

U14 boys long jump, bronze Alex Collins, Lios Tuathail

U14 boys 60m, silver Ryan Vickers, Farranfore Maine Valley

U13 girls 60m hurdles, silver Aoibhinn O’Driscoll, St Brendans, also won bronze in U13 girls long jump

U13 boys shot, gold Kieran Moloney, Killarney Valley

