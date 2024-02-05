Monday local soccer fixtures & results

Division 4:
Mainebank FC B 2-2 Listowel Celtic B
Mainebank FC scorers were Jesse O’Reilly and Fionn Noctor
Today:
Charleville Cheese Division One
2oc Rattoo Rovers home to Mainebak A
