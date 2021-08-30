Monday local GAA fixtures & results

County Junior Hurling Championship
¼ Final
Dr. Crokes 1-18 Ballyheigue 1-13
South Kerry Under 13 Football
Round 1
Waterville Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses 2.13 St. Michaels/Foilmore 2.9
Templenoe/Tousist 3.17 Sneem/Derrynane 2.4
