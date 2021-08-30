Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Aug 30, 2021 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
County Junior Hurling Championship
¼ Final
Dr. Crokes 1-18 Ballyheigue 1-13

South Kerry Under 13 Football
Round 1
Waterville Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses 2.13 St. Michaels/Foilmore 2.9

Templenoe/Tousist 3.17 Sneem/Derrynane 2.4

