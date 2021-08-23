Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Aug 23, 2021 07:08 By radiokerrysport
County Senior Football League
Division 5 Final
Austin Stacks 2-16 Cordal 1-13

North Kerry bord na nog football in association with Mc Elligot Oil Asdee
U15 League division 1 back game
Ballyduff 4-7 Emmets 3-10

Kerry LGFA
U14 Div 6 Final
Inbhear Scéine Gaels B 4-10 Laune Rangers B 1-07

Kerry LGFA
Donal Curtin Cup Finals
All at 7

Div 1
Rathmore v Southern Gaels
Fitzgearld Stadium

Div 2
MKL Gaels v Scartaglen
John Mitchels GAA Complex

Div 3
Cromane v Killarney Legion
Fossa

Div 4
Ballymacelligott v Firies
Ballymac

U20 Football Division 1
Venue: Kilcummin
Kilcummin/Rathmore V Killarney Legion 7:00

Keanes SuperValu County Minor Football League
Games at 6.45
FINALS
Division 7
Venue: Milltown
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane V Churchill

Division 9
Venue: Kilgarvan
Spa Killarney V Templenoe/Sneem/Derrynane

SEMI-FINALS

Division 2
Venue: Strand Road
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Dr. Crokes

Division 4
Venue: Farranfore
Firies V Killarney Legion

Division 5
Venue: Keel
Keel/Listry V Knock/Brosna/Duagh

Division 6
Venue: Rathmore
Rathmore V John Mitchels

Division 8
Venue: Beaufort
Beaufort V Currow

Division 10
Venue: Mountcoal
St Senan's V Cordal/Scartaglin

