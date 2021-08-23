Monday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Football League
Division 5 Final
Austin Stacks 2-16 Cordal 1-13
North Kerry bord na nog football in association with Mc Elligot Oil Asdee
U15 League division 1 back game
Ballyduff 4-7 Emmets 3-10
Kerry LGFA
U14 Div 6 Final
Inbhear Scéine Gaels B 4-10 Laune Rangers B 1-07
Donal Curtin Cup Finals
All at 7
Div 1
Rathmore v Southern Gaels
Fitzgearld Stadium
Div 2
MKL Gaels v Scartaglen
John Mitchels GAA Complex
Div 3
Cromane v Killarney Legion
Fossa
Div 4
Ballymacelligott v Firies
Ballymac
U20 Football Division 1
Venue: Kilcummin
Kilcummin/Rathmore V Killarney Legion 7:00
Keanes SuperValu County Minor Football League
Games at 6.45
FINALS
Division 7
Venue: Milltown
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane V Churchill
Division 9
Venue: Kilgarvan
Spa Killarney V Templenoe/Sneem/Derrynane
SEMI-FINALS
Division 2
Venue: Strand Road
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Dr. Crokes
Division 4
Venue: Farranfore
Firies V Killarney Legion
Division 5
Venue: Keel
Keel/Listry V Knock/Brosna/Duagh
Division 6
Venue: Rathmore
Rathmore V John Mitchels
Division 8
Venue: Beaufort
Beaufort V Currow
Division 10
Venue: Mountcoal
St Senan's V Cordal/Scartaglin