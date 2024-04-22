Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Ladies U14 County League Fixtures
Abbeydorney -v- Southern Gaels – called off
Listowel Emmets 2 -05 -v- MKL Gaels 1-26
ISG 6-09 -v- Annascaul/Castlegregory 0-03
Kerins O Rahillys 4-07 -v- Cromane 4-07
Beaufort 3-11 -v- Legion 2-05
Scartaglan 5-10 -v- Na Gaeil 3-04
Ballymaceligott 1-11 -v- Fossa 5-14
Austin Stacks 6-14 -v- Beale 4-06
Rathmore 3-09 -v- Knock/Brosna 4-04
Firies 4-10 -v- Dr Crokes 1-09
Shannonside Tarbert 0-10 -v- John Mitcheals 1-07
Finuge/St Senans -v- Ballyduff - 7:00pm – Monday 22nd April
Daingean Uí Chúis 4-12 -v- Glenflesk 1-06
Miltown/Castlemaine 5-03 -v- Currow 7-08
MKL Gaels 7-10 -v- Abbeydorney 3-13
Churchill 8-4 -v- Beale 4-07
Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup
Division 3
Firies 2-09 -v- Killarney Legion 2-10
Today:
Central Region Football League
Round 2
Games at 7
Division 1A:
Ballymacelligott v Austin Stacks.
Churchill v Laune Rangers.
Division 1B:
John Mitchels v Na Gaeil.
Division 3:
An Ghaeltacht v Annascaul/Lispole.
Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville v Ardfert.
Milltown/Castlemaine v St. Michaels Foilmore/Skellig
Division 4:
Castlegregory v Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane.
Dingle v Dromid/Waterville.
East Kerry Minor Football League
Round 1
Games at 7
Division 1
Rathmore V Spa
Division 2
Firies V Glenflesk
Cordal V Kilcummin
Division 3
Legion B V Gneeveguilla
North Kerry Minor Football League
Round 1
First named at home
Games at 7
Division 1
Tarbert/Ballylongford v Listowel Emmets
Venue: Shannon Park, Tarbert
Division 2
Listowel Emmets (B) v Knocknagoshel/Brosna
Ladies County U14 Football League
Spa -v- Austin Stacks - 6.30
Duagh -v- St Pats - 7.30
Minor County League
Annascaul/Castlegregory -v- Beale – in Annascaul @ 7.00
North Kerry Ladies Clanmaurice Medical Practice
Under 16
Division 1
Churchill v Abbeydorney Monday 22nd April @ 7-00pm
Division 2
Austin Stacks v Kerins O Rahillys Monday 22nd April @ 7-00pm
Division 3
Moyvane v John Mitchell’s Monday 22nd April @ 7-00pm
Division 4
Knock/brosna v Ballymac Monday 22nd April @ 7-00pm