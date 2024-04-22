Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Apr 22, 2024 08:19 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Ladies U14 County League Fixtures
Abbeydorney -v- Southern Gaels – called off
Listowel Emmets 2 -05 -v- MKL Gaels 1-26
ISG 6-09 -v- Annascaul/Castlegregory 0-03
Kerins O Rahillys 4-07 -v- Cromane 4-07
Beaufort 3-11 -v- Legion 2-05
Scartaglan 5-10 -v- Na Gaeil 3-04
Ballymaceligott 1-11 -v- Fossa 5-14
Austin Stacks 6-14 -v- Beale 4-06
Rathmore 3-09 -v- Knock/Brosna 4-04
Firies 4-10 -v- Dr Crokes 1-09
Shannonside Tarbert 0-10 -v- John Mitcheals 1-07
Finuge/St Senans -v- Ballyduff - 7:00pm – Monday 22nd April
Daingean Uí Chúis 4-12 -v- Glenflesk 1-06
Miltown/Castlemaine 5-03 -v- Currow 7-08
MKL Gaels 7-10 -v- Abbeydorney 3-13
Churchill 8-4 -v- Beale 4-07

Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup
Division 3
Firies 2-09 -v- Killarney Legion 2-10

Today:

Central Region Football League

Round 2

Games at 7

Division 1A:

Ballymacelligott v Austin Stacks.

Churchill v Laune Rangers.

Division 1B:

John Mitchels v Na Gaeil.

Division 3:

An Ghaeltacht v Annascaul/Lispole.

Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville v Ardfert.

Milltown/Castlemaine v St. Michaels Foilmore/Skellig

Division 4:

Castlegregory v Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane.

Dingle v Dromid/Waterville.

East Kerry Minor Football League

Round 1

Games at 7

Division 1

Rathmore V Spa

Division 2

Firies V Glenflesk

Cordal V Kilcummin

Division 3

Legion B V Gneeveguilla

North Kerry Minor Football League

Round 1

First named at home

Games at 7

Division 1

Tarbert/Ballylongford v Listowel Emmets

Venue: Shannon Park, Tarbert

Division 2

Listowel Emmets (B) v Knocknagoshel/Brosna

Ladies County U14 Football League

Spa -v- Austin Stacks - 6.30

Duagh -v- St Pats - 7.30

Minor County League

Annascaul/Castlegregory -v- Beale – in Annascaul @ 7.00

North Kerry Ladies Clanmaurice Medical Practice

Under 16

Division 1

Churchill v Abbeydorney Monday 22nd April @ 7-00pm

Division 2

Austin Stacks v Kerins O Rahillys Monday 22nd April @ 7-00pm

Division 3

Moyvane v John Mitchell’s Monday 22nd April @ 7-00pm

Division 4

Knock/brosna v Ballymac Monday 22nd April @ 7-00pm

