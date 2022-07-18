Advertisement
Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Jul 18, 2022 07:07 By radiokerrysport
Tralee / St Brendan’s Under 13 Football League
Sponsored by Timberland, Kitchens & Flooring

Div 1.
Na Gaeil A 5-13 v Austin Stacks A 3-5,

Div 3.
Na Gaeil B 5-6 v Austin Stacks B 5-12.

TODAY

County Minor Football Championship
Round 1
Games at 7 unless otherwise stated

Group 1
Venue: Castleisland Desmonds
North Kerry V Rathmore

Venue: Cordal
St Brendan's Board V East Kerry 6:30

Group 2
Venue: Strand Road
West Kerry Board V Mid Kerry Board

Venue: Glenbeigh
South Kerry District Board V Laune Rangers

Group 3
Venue: Spa Killarney
Austin Stacks V Kenmare Shamrocks

Venue: Farranfore
St.Kierans GAA Club V Dr. Crokes

