Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Oct 4, 2021 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
In the final round of the Kelliher's Toyota, Tralee Central Region under 13’s football competition

Div. 1:
Churchill 3-10 Milltown/Castlemaine 3-03
Austin Stacks 0-05 Laune Rangers 3-08
Laune Rangers top the group and are overall winners.

Div. 2.
Annascaul/Lispole 1-08 Na Gaeil 5-13
Ballymacelligott 5-10 Ardfert 3-02

Div. 3
Kerins O’Rahilly’s 5-13 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 5-16
St Pats Blennerville 5-09 Castlegregory 5-23
Castlegregory top the group and division winners.

Div. 4
Laune Rangers B 2-11 Dingle 2-18
Dingle top this division and are overall winners.

Div. 5
Ballymacelligott B 4-03 Na Gaeil B 5-04
Na Gaeil top the group and are overall winners.

There are some back games to be played in the competition.

North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark

Under14
Division 4
Finuge/St Senans 7-04 v John Mitchell’s 5-08

Plate Final
Na Gaeil Whites 2-05 v currow 5-05

Kerry LGFA
U15 C Championship Final
Dr Crokes v Legion in Dr Crokes at 6

North Kerry Ladies Football
Dillions Waste And Recycling
Under 16

Division 1

Castlesland Desmonds v Kerins O Rahillys @ 6

Division 2

Na Gaeil v Moyvane @ 6

