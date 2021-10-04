Monday local GAA fixtures & results

In the final round of the Kelliher's Toyota, Tralee Central Region under 13’s football competition
Div. 1:
Churchill 3-10 Milltown/Castlemaine 3-03
Austin Stacks 0-05 Laune Rangers 3-08
Laune Rangers top the group and are overall winners.
Div. 2.
Annascaul/Lispole 1-08 Na Gaeil 5-13
Ballymacelligott 5-10 Ardfert 3-02
Div. 3
Kerins O’Rahilly’s 5-13 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 5-16
St Pats Blennerville 5-09 Castlegregory 5-23
Castlegregory top the group and division winners.
Div. 4
Laune Rangers B 2-11 Dingle 2-18
Dingle top this division and are overall winners.
Div. 5
Ballymacelligott B 4-03 Na Gaeil B 5-04
Na Gaeil top the group and are overall winners.
There are some back games to be played in the competition.
North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under14
Division 4
Finuge/St Senans 7-04 v John Mitchell’s 5-08
Plate Final
Na Gaeil Whites 2-05 v currow 5-05
Kerry LGFA
U15 C Championship Final
Dr Crokes v Legion in Dr Crokes at 6
North Kerry Ladies Football
Dillions Waste And Recycling
Under 16
Division 1
Castlesland Desmonds v Kerins O Rahillys @ 6
Division 2
Na Gaeil v Moyvane @ 6