Monday local GAA fixtures & results

In the final round of the Kelliher's Toyota, Tralee Central Region under 13’s football competition

Div. 1:

Churchill 3-10 Milltown/Castlemaine 3-03

Austin Stacks 0-05 Laune Rangers 3-08

Laune Rangers top the group and are overall winners.

Div. 2.

Annascaul/Lispole 1-08 Na Gaeil 5-13

Ballymacelligott 5-10 Ardfert 3-02

Div. 3

Kerins O’Rahilly’s 5-13 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 5-16

St Pats Blennerville 5-09 Castlegregory 5-23

Castlegregory top the group and division winners.

Div. 4

Laune Rangers B 2-11 Dingle 2-18

Dingle top this division and are overall winners.

Div. 5

Ballymacelligott B 4-03 Na Gaeil B 5-04

Na Gaeil top the group and are overall winners.

There are some back games to be played in the competition.

North Kerry Ladies Football

Terry’s Butchers Oakpark

Under14

Division 4

Finuge/St Senans 7-04 v John Mitchell’s 5-08

Plate Final

Na Gaeil Whites 2-05 v currow 5-05

Kerry LGFA

U15 C Championship Final

Dr Crokes v Legion in Dr Crokes at 6

North Kerry Ladies Football

Dillions Waste And Recycling

Under 16

Division 1

Castlesland Desmonds v Kerins O Rahillys @ 6

Division 2

Na Gaeil v Moyvane @ 6