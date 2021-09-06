Monday local GAA fixtures & results

County Minor Hurling Championship
Semi Final
Ballyduff 1-20 Lixnaw 0-10
South Kerry Under 13 Football
Round 2
St. Marys/Reenard 2.13 Sneem/Derrynane 2.11
St. Michaels/Foilmore 0.16 Templenoe/Tuosist 0.8
