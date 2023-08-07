Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures and results

Aug 7, 2023 09:41 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures and results Monday local GAA fixtures and results
Share this article

Ladies Football
Donal Curtin Cup
Div 4 final
Fossa 1-07 Laune Rangers 4-06

Kellihers’s Toyota Tralee under 13 football competition

Division 1 semi final :
Austin Stacks 0-06 Na Gaeil. 0-09

Advertisement

Division 2 semifinal :
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 3-16(25) beat Annascaul/Lispole. 5-08(23)

Division 3 semifinal :
Dromid/Waterville 5-07 An Ghaeltacht 1-09

Division 5 semifinal :
St. Marys/Renard/Valentia 5-25 proved too strong for Castlegregory 1-06
Castleisland Desmonds v St. Pats Blennervile was postponed.

Advertisement

Division 4 round 5 game.
Dingle 3-10 Kerins O’Rahillys 1-10

TODAY:

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship

Advertisement

Quarter-Finals @ 7
Venue: Glenbeigh: East Kerry V South Kerry
Venue: Fossa: Austin Stacks V Kenmare Shamrocks

Shield semi-final @ 7
Venue: John Mitchels; West Kerry Board V Laune Rangers

Ladies Football
Donal Curtin Cup Final
Division 3
Abbeydorney -v- Finuge/St Senans
12noon - Abbeydorney

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus