Monday local GAA fixtures and results

Div 4 final
Fossa 1-07 Laune Rangers 4-06
Kellihers’s Toyota Tralee under 13 football competition
Division 1 semi final :
Austin Stacks 0-06 Na Gaeil. 0-09
Division 2 semifinal :
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 3-16(25) beat Annascaul/Lispole. 5-08(23)
Division 3 semifinal :
Dromid/Waterville 5-07 An Ghaeltacht 1-09
Division 5 semifinal :
St. Marys/Renard/Valentia 5-25 proved too strong for Castlegregory 1-06
Castleisland Desmonds v St. Pats Blennervile was postponed.
Division 4 round 5 game.
Dingle 3-10 Kerins O’Rahillys 1-10
TODAY:
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship
Quarter-Finals @ 7
Venue: Glenbeigh: East Kerry V South Kerry
Venue: Fossa: Austin Stacks V Kenmare Shamrocks
Shield semi-final @ 7
Venue: John Mitchels; West Kerry Board V Laune Rangers
Donal Curtin Cup Final
Division 3
Abbeydorney -v- Finuge/St Senans
12noon - Abbeydorney