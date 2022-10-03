Advertisement
Sport

Monday local basketball fixtures & results

Oct 3, 2022 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 1/2 Pool C:
Gneeveguilla 76, Cobras 18

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Pool A:
St Marys 40, St Bridgets 6

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Pool B:
St Marys Red 16, St Josephs B 20

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Pool D:
Glenbeigh Falcons B 8, Ballybunion Wildcats 34

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Pool F:
KCYMS B 20, St Pauls 34

Today

Kerry Airport Ladies Div 3 Pool 2:
Cobras v Rathmore Ravens , at Causeway Comp School, 7:00

Tralee Tigers BC v Ballybunion Wildcats , at Presentation Hall Tralee, 7:15

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2:
St Annes v Cobras , at Farranfore Community Centre, 7:00

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Pool A:
TK Bobcats v St Marys , at John Mitchells GAA Hall, 5:00

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Pool C:
St Annes v Glenbeigh Falcons B, at Farranfore Community Centre, 6:00

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Pool A
St Colmans Sparks v Glenbeigh Falcons A, at Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 6:00

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Pool D:
TK Vixens v St Marys , at Athea Community Centre, 7:00

Kerry Airport U11 Boys:
St Colmans Flames v St Colmans Sparks, at Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 7:00

