Mona McSharry In Another World Swimming Final

Feb 16, 2024 17:50 By radiokerrysport
Mona McSharry In Another World Swimming Final
Mona McSharry goes in her second final of the week at the World Aquatics Championships this evening.

The Sligo swimmer is drawn in lane-1 for the 200-metre breaststroke decider.

That final is due in the pool at ten-to-5.

Earlier, Max McCusker set a new national record in the 100-metre butterfly, but missed out on a semi-final place in a swim-off.

Tom Fannon was just a tenth of a second away from securing a semi-final spot in the 50-metre butterfly.

And Maria Godden was seventeenth overall in the 200-metre backstroke heats.

