On Sunday the Killarney Sports and leisure centre will play host to the Lee Strand sponsored Mixed Doubles tournament.

Starting times are:

Div 1&2 Paddy Drummond Cup at 3

Advertisement

Div 3 Waterstone Cup at 3

Div 4&5 Shields at 12;45

All entries to your club secretary on or before Thursday at 5.

Advertisement

There will be a draw for partners.