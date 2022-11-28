Mixed Doubles tournament results

At the Lee Strand sponsored Mixed Doubles tournament
Div 5 Junior Griffin Mixes shield winners were Stacey McCoy (Ballyheigue) & Jebin David (Tralee)
Div 4 Mixed shield. Alvin Rahman (Killarney) & Sara Hayes (Listowel) bt Rahad Rahman (Killarney) & Annette Sheehan (Kingdom) 21/8 14/21 , 21/12.
Div 3 Waterstone Cup. Josie Gilbert (Ballyheigue) & Paul Hayes (Listowel) bt Carmel Hudson (Moyvane) & Kieran Crehan (Killarney) 21/15 21/10.
Div 1&2 Paddy Drummond Cup. Jennifer Nash (Killarney) & Mariusz Tszinski (Kingdom) bt Ruth Concannon (Kingdom) & Ushas Raju (Ballyheigue) 21/16 16/21 21/18. "