Midweek Inter-County Results

Jan 10, 2024 10:41 By radiokerrysport
Midweek Inter-County Results
Kilkenny beat Carlow by 5-22 to nine points in the Dioralyte Walsh Cup last night.

Billy Ryan, Liam Blanchfield, Eoin Guilfoyle, Ted Dunne and Denis Walsh with the goals for the Cats at Netwatch Dr. Cullen Park.

They will now face Wexford in the semi-finals.

All-Ireland champions Limerick play their first competitive game of 2024 this evening.

They take on Clare in Clarecastle from 7-o'clock in the Munster Hurling League.

While in the Dr. McKenna Cup Armagh host Tyrone, Down play Cavan in Newry and Fermanagh host Monaghan with all of those games throwing-in at half-past-7.

