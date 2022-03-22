Advertisement
Mickelson to miss Masters

Mar 22, 2022 07:03 By radiokerrysport
Phil Mickelson will not play at the Masters for the first time since 1994.

The six time major winner and three time champion at Augusta has been taking time out since making controversial comments about the proposed Saudi League and the PGA Tour.

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry has a tricky group to contend with at the W-G-C Matchplay in Texas, which starts tomorrow.

The Offaly native is in a bracket with Brooks Koepka, Harold Varner the third and Erik van Rooyen.

Waterford's Seamus Power is in a group alongside Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell.

