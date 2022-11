Lionel Messi's expected to stay in European football until at least 2024, despite a report he's close to agreeing a deal with David Beckham's Inter Miami.

The Times claims the Argentina forward, whose contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires next summer, could move to the US.

But Sky Sports News understands no deal's near and that PSG want to keep him.

A return to Barcelona has also been rumoured.