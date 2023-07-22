Medals for Kingdom at day 2 of National Juveniles

Kerry had a good day at the U14 to U19 track and field championships, with four medals and some great top 8 finishes:

Gold

Kieran Keane from An Riocht in U16 boys shot to make it 3 national titles in a row

Meghan Sheahan from Gneeveguilla in U16 girls hammer

Bronze

Anna O’Shea from Killarney Valley in U16 girls pole vault

Bao Foley from Tralee Harriers in U17 boys long jump

4th place

Babatunde Smith from Killarney Valley in U14 boys high jump

Ryan Vickers from Farranfore Maine valley in u14 boys 80m. Ran same time as 3rd and missed bronze by 3/100th of a second

Cian O’Brien, Killarney Valley, U18 boys 100m

Athletes who made in through the heats to reach the sprint finals.

Mollie O’Riordan, Lios Tuathail, U17 girls 400m

Brendan O’Leary, Lios Tuathail, U18 boys 400m