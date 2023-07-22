Medals for Kingdom at day 2 of National Juveniles

Kerry had a good day at the U14 to U19 track and field championships, with four medals and some great top 8 finishes:
Gold
Kieran Keane from An Riocht in U16 boys shot to make it 3 national titles in a row
Meghan Sheahan from Gneeveguilla in U16 girls hammer
Bronze
Anna O’Shea from Killarney Valley in U16 girls pole vault
Bao Foley from Tralee Harriers in U17 boys long jump
4th place
Babatunde Smith from Killarney Valley in U14 boys high jump
Ryan Vickers from Farranfore Maine valley in u14 boys 80m. Ran same time as 3rd and missed bronze by 3/100th of a second
Cian O’Brien, Killarney Valley, U18 boys 100m
Athletes who made in through the heats to reach the sprint finals.
Mollie O’Riordan, Lios Tuathail, U17 girls 400m
Brendan O’Leary, Lios Tuathail, U18 boys 400m