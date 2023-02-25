Medals for Kerry athletes

Kerry has been collecting medals at the Munster Indoor Juvenile Championships.

Kieran Keane from an Riocht won gold in the u16 boys shot. His throw of 14.97 was only 15cm off the championship record.

U17 boys long jump gold for Bao Foley from Tralee harriers.

U18 boys long jump gold for Keelan Veerasso from killarney Valley.

60m

U19 girls Silver for Nicole Walker an Riocht

U17 girls silver for Saoirse Dillon Lios Tuathail

800m

U18 girls bronze for Hazel Murphy an Riocht

U19 girls silver for Ella Murphy an Riocht