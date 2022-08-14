Advertisement
Sport

Medal for Kerry at International Children's Games

Aug 14, 2022 14:08 By radiokerrynews
Medal for Kerry at International Children's Games Medal for Kerry at International Children's Games
Share this article

Competitors from the county are currently competing on the international stage.

There’s a group participating in the International Children's Games in Coventry.

Mike Culloty has an update, which included a medal for Kieran Keane

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus