At the Chevron Championship, the first women's major of the season, Stephanie Meadow is 1 under par, with Leona Maguire on level par heading into day 2.

Lauren Coughlin leads on 6 under.

Seamus Power is in a tie for second after the opening round of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

The Waterford golfer is 2 shots off early leader J.T. Poston after carding a 6 under-par 65.

Rory McIlroy is part of a group 2 shots further back.