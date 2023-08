Mona McSharry has qualified for the final of the 100 metre Breaststroke at the under 23 European Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre.

Daniel Wiffen came home fastest this morning to book his place in the 400 metre Freestyle Ffnal in Dublin.

Maria Godden is also through to this evening's 100 metre Backstroke final, while Limerick swimmer Eoin Corby will go in the 200 Breaststroke final.