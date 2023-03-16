McKibbin the only Irish player at the SDC Championship in South Africa

Tom McKibbin is the only Irish player in the field at the DP World Tour's SDC Championship in South Africa.
He tees off later today.
The early lead is held by David Ravetto of France on five-under-par.
