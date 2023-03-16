Advertisement
Sport

McKibbin the only Irish player at the SDC Championship in South Africa

Mar 16, 2023 11:03 By radiokerrysport
McKibbin the only Irish player at the SDC Championship in South Africa McKibbin the only Irish player at the SDC Championship in South Africa
Share this article

Tom McKibbin is the only Irish player in the field at the DP World Tour's SDC Championship in South Africa.

He tees off later today.

The early lead is held by David Ravetto of France on five-under-par.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus