Rory McIlroy is out in front after round one of the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

He lies on 7 under par, two shots clear of the field.

Graeme McDowell is 4 under.

But there was disappointment for Padraig Harrington and Seamus Power, who are 1 and 8 over par respectively.

McIlroy says ball striking is important at the Bay Hill course.