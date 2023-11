Rory McIlroy has already won the order of merit and he's bidding for a hat trick of DP World Tour Championship titles this week.

He plays alongside Masters winner Jon Rahm this morning and they tee off at 8.45am Irish time.

Out on the course, Shane Lowry is 1 under par through 8 holes and Tom McKibbin is also 1 under par after 7.

Both players are one shot off the pace.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Leona Maguire is in the field for the LPGA Tour Championship in Florida.