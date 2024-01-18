Advertisement
McGrath Cup Final Postponed To Saturday Afternoon

Jan 18, 2024 18:19 By brendan
McGrath Cup Final Postponed To Saturday Afternoon
Kerry v Tipperary in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
The McGrath Cup final between Kerry and Cork has been postponed.

 

The match was due to go ahead tomorrow night at 7 but due to pitch conditions at Pairc Ui Rinn, it has now been called to move the match to the following day, for a 2 o’clock start.

Kerry take on Cork in Pairc Ui Rinn, Saturday .

The New Kerry Captains for 2024 have been nominated and ratified.

Fossa's Paudie Clifford who captained East Kerry to the County Championship last year will take on the role for the Senior Footballers.

 

And Tomás O Connor will lead the County's Hurlers, after being nominated by champions Crotta O Neills.

