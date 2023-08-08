McGeeney to continue as Armagh manager

Kieran McGeeney will continue on as Armagh senior football manager for a 10th successive season after winning a vote at a meeting of club delegates last night.

The majority of clubs in the county voted for the 51-year-old to stay in the role while the Armagh management committee unanimously recommend his retention to delegates.

Armagh were beaten on penalties by Monaghan at the quarter-final stage of the All-Ireland championship this summer.

Elsewhere, Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan are expected to be handed a new three-year term in charge of Tyrone tonight.

They've been over the Red Hand for the last three years, guiding them to lift Sam Maguire in 2021, followed by two poor seasons.