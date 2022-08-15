McCormack Ireland's top finisher in Women's Marathon in 7th

Fionnuala McCormack was Ireland's top finisher in the Women's Marathon at the European Athletics Championships in Munich.

Ann Marie Glynn came in 29th with Aoife Cooke just five places behind in 34th.

McCormack had been part of the leading group but ultimately finished 50 seconds behind the bronze medalist.

Poland's Aleksandra Lisowska took gold while the men's gold was won by Germany's Richard Ringer.

Ireland's Hugh Armstrong's has yet to be placed.

Israel Olatunde will run in the semi-finals of the 100 metres tomorrow nighr after 8pm.

The 20-year-old ran a personal best of 10.19 seconds to win his heat and was just 0.01 off Paul Hession's Irish record.

Elsewhere, Eric Favors finished 15th overall in Shot Put qualification with a best throw of 19.71 metres - only the top 12 advanced to the final.