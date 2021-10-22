Mayo to vote against Proposal B at Special Congress

Mayo's delegates will be voting against Proposal B at tomorrow's G-A-A Special Congress.

They've become the fifth county to oppose the option to turn the All-Ireland Football Championship into a league format.

Fermanagh, Derry, Armagh and Galway have also declared their intentions to vote against the proposal.

A 60 per cent majority would be required in order for the motion to be carried.

The G-A-A has announced the use of dressing rooms and showers are again permitted at games.

The full use of facilities are available where all individuals are vaccinated.

Panels with mixed immunity status have been advised to use the dressing room in pods of six people.