Defeat for Kerry FC; Kingdom underage sides play today

May 11, 2024 09:58 By radiokerrysport
Defeat for Kerry FC; Kingdom underage sides play today
Kerry FC's losing streak in the SSE Airtricity First Division stretched to five games after a 2-1 home defeat to UCD last night.

The hosts were given the perfect start when Seanie McGrath scored in the 7th minute after a lovely pass from Steven Healy.

The lead was short-lived with Michael McCullagh punishing a defensive error in the 18th minute to level things for UCD.

The same man was on target in the 30th minute when the Kerry FC defence failed to clear the ball from their own penalty area.

Despite a better second half performance, Kerry FC couldn't find an equaliser.

Cork City preserved their eight-point lead at the top of the First Division with a 3-nil win at Cobh Ramblers.

Finn Harps beat Longford Town by 3-goals to 2.

Athlone continued their good form with a 2-1 defeat of Bray Wanderers.

And it finished 2-apiece between Treaty United and Wexford.

Shelbourne’s lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division was cut to a single point last night.

Damien Duff’s side had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Drogheda at Tolka Park.

While a late Michael Duffy goal gave second placed Derry City a 1-nil win at home to Bohemians.

16-year old Mason Melia rescued a point for St. Pat’s away to Shamrock Rovers - 2-2 was the final score in Tallaght.

Waterford are up to fourth after a Maleace Asamoah hat-trick helped them to a 4-1 defeat of Dundalk.

Galway United and Sligo Rovers finished goalless.

Today:

EA Sports LOI Underage Academy

Women U17s; 3.30 Kerry FC at Bray

Men U15s; 2.00 Kerry FC home to CK United

Men U20s; 3.00 Kerry FC at Cobh Ramblers

