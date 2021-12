The Final of the Bernard O Callaghan North Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion, has been fixed for Sunday December 19th at 2 o’clock in Moyvane.

The semi-finals are this weekend, and must finish on the Day:

Saturday 11th December @ 1.30pm Venue: O Rahilly Park Ballylongford

Ballyduff v St Senans

Sunday 12th December @ 2pm Venue: Willie Walsh Park, Knocknagoshel. (Change of Venue)

Brosna v Castleisland Desmonds