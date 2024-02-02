Advertisement
Sport

Match details confirmed for Higher Education semis and finals in Tralee

Feb 2, 2024 17:09 By radiokerrysport
Match details confirmed for Higher Education semis and finals in Tralee
Share this article

The Sigerson Cup final has been confirmed for Wednesday February 14th, at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, throwing in at 7.30.

The Higher Education Championships semi-finals and finals are on in the county across that week, hosted by MTU Kerry Campus.

The Fitzgibbon Cup final goes ahead in Abbeydorney on Saturday the 17th, at 2.45.

Advertisement

Full details below

Day Date Game Code Time Confirmed Venues
Tuesday 13th Feb Trench Cup Semi Final Football 3.00pm MTU pitch
Trench Cup Semi Final Football 5.30pm MTU pitch

Wednesday 14th Feb Trench Cup Final Football 4.30pm MTU pitch
Sigerson Cup Final Football 7.30pm Austin Stack Park

Advertisement

Thursday 15th Feb Intermediate final Football TBC John Mitchels

Fresher 1 Football Final Football 5.00pm MTU pitch

Friday 16th Feb Ryan Cup Semi-final Hurling 1.30pm Currans
Ryan Cup semi-final Hurling 3.00pm Currans
Corn na MacLeinn Semi-Final Football 2.00pm Kerins O'Rahilly's
Corn na MacLeinn Semi-Final Football 2.00pm Austin Stacks - Connolly park
Fergal maher Semi-final Hurling 1.30pm Cahersalee
Fergal Maher Semi-final Hurling 4.30pm Cahersalee

Advertisement

Saturday 17th Feb Corn Na Mac Leinn Shield Final Football 12.00pm St Pats Blennerville
Fitzgibbon Cup Final Hurling 2.45pm Abbeydorney
Ryan Cup Final Hurling 12.00pm John Mitchels
Corn Na MacLeinn Final Football 12.00pm Kerins O'Rahilly's
Fergal Maher Final Hurling 5:30pm MTU pitch

Sunday 18th Feb Potential Ryan Cup/ F Maher Final Hurling 1.00pm

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Valerii Dolia signs for Kerry FC from Athlone
Advertisement
National coursing meeting preview
Langer robbed of final Masters appearance
Advertisement

Recommended

Valerii Dolia signs for Kerry FC from Athlone
Langer robbed of final Masters appearance
13% decrease in the numbers waiting on trolleys in UHK last month
Kerry Gardaí involved in seizure of an estimated €1.1 million worth of drugs
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus