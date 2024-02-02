Match details confirmed for Higher Education semis and finals in Tralee

The Sigerson Cup final has been confirmed for Wednesday February 14th, at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, throwing in at 7.30.

The Higher Education Championships semi-finals and finals are on in the county across that week, hosted by MTU Kerry Campus.

The Fitzgibbon Cup final goes ahead in Abbeydorney on Saturday the 17th, at 2.45.

Day Date Game Code Time Confirmed Venues

Tuesday 13th Feb Trench Cup Semi Final Football 3.00pm MTU pitch

Trench Cup Semi Final Football 5.30pm MTU pitch

Wednesday 14th Feb Trench Cup Final Football 4.30pm MTU pitch

Sigerson Cup Final Football 7.30pm Austin Stack Park

Thursday 15th Feb Intermediate final Football TBC John Mitchels

Fresher 1 Football Final Football 5.00pm MTU pitch

Friday 16th Feb Ryan Cup Semi-final Hurling 1.30pm Currans

Ryan Cup semi-final Hurling 3.00pm Currans

Corn na MacLeinn Semi-Final Football 2.00pm Kerins O'Rahilly's

Corn na MacLeinn Semi-Final Football 2.00pm Austin Stacks - Connolly park

Fergal maher Semi-final Hurling 1.30pm Cahersalee

Fergal Maher Semi-final Hurling 4.30pm Cahersalee

Saturday 17th Feb Corn Na Mac Leinn Shield Final Football 12.00pm St Pats Blennerville

Fitzgibbon Cup Final Hurling 2.45pm Abbeydorney

Ryan Cup Final Hurling 12.00pm John Mitchels

Corn Na MacLeinn Final Football 12.00pm Kerins O'Rahilly's

Fergal Maher Final Hurling 5:30pm MTU pitch

Sunday 18th Feb Potential Ryan Cup/ F Maher Final Hurling 1.00pm