Match details confirmed for Higher Education semis and finals in Tralee

The Sigerson Cup final has been confirmed for Wednesday February 14th, at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, throwing in at 7.30.
The Higher Education Championships semi-finals and finals are on in the county across that week, hosted by MTU Kerry Campus.
The Fitzgibbon Cup final goes ahead in Abbeydorney on Saturday the 17th, at 2.45.
Full details below
Day Date Game Code Time Confirmed Venues
Tuesday 13th Feb Trench Cup Semi Final Football 3.00pm MTU pitch
Trench Cup Semi Final Football 5.30pm MTU pitch
Wednesday 14th Feb Trench Cup Final Football 4.30pm MTU pitch
Sigerson Cup Final Football 7.30pm Austin Stack Park
Thursday 15th Feb Intermediate final Football TBC John Mitchels
Fresher 1 Football Final Football 5.00pm MTU pitch
Friday 16th Feb Ryan Cup Semi-final Hurling 1.30pm Currans
Ryan Cup semi-final Hurling 3.00pm Currans
Corn na MacLeinn Semi-Final Football 2.00pm Kerins O'Rahilly's
Corn na MacLeinn Semi-Final Football 2.00pm Austin Stacks - Connolly park
Fergal maher Semi-final Hurling 1.30pm Cahersalee
Fergal Maher Semi-final Hurling 4.30pm Cahersalee
Saturday 17th Feb Corn Na Mac Leinn Shield Final Football 12.00pm St Pats Blennerville
Fitzgibbon Cup Final Hurling 2.45pm Abbeydorney
Ryan Cup Final Hurling 12.00pm John Mitchels
Corn Na MacLeinn Final Football 12.00pm Kerins O'Rahilly's
Fergal Maher Final Hurling 5:30pm MTU pitch
Sunday 18th Feb Potential Ryan Cup/ F Maher Final Hurling 1.00pm