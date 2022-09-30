Mark Allen into British Open semi-finals

Mark Allen is into the British Open semi-finals.
He beat world number-3 Mark Selby by 5-frames to 3 this afternoon in Milton Keynes.
Allen will play the winner of this evening’s meeting of Noppon Saengkham and Jamie Jones.
