Mark Allen became only the fourth player in the history of the Masters snooker to make a maximum break of 147 on his way to the semi-finals.

He came from 4-1 down to beat Mark Selby at Alexandra Palace

In the last-4 tonight, Allen will face Ali Carter - who knocked out reigning champion Judd Trump.

Ronnie O'Sullivan will take on Shaun Murphy in the first semi-final this afternoon.