Advertisement
Sport

Manchester and Leeds to face each other twice this week

Feb 8, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Manchester and Leeds to face each other twice this week Manchester and Leeds to face each other twice this week
Share this article

Manchester United and Leeds United face each other twice in the Premier League this week - and the first meeting is at Old Trafford tonight.

Kick off is at 8pm.

Casemiro is suspended for United, while Jadon Sancho could start.

Advertisement

Michael Skubala will take temporary charge of Leeds after Jesse Marsch was sacked on Monday.

A win will send United level on points with second placed Manchester City.

Leeds are only ahead of the relegation zone right now on goal difference.

Advertisement

United boss Erik Ten Hag has lauded his side's record at home - they have won 13 games in a row at Old Trafford.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus