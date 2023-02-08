Manchester and Leeds to face each other twice this week

Manchester United and Leeds United face each other twice in the Premier League this week - and the first meeting is at Old Trafford tonight.

Kick off is at 8pm.

Casemiro is suspended for United, while Jadon Sancho could start.

Advertisement

Michael Skubala will take temporary charge of Leeds after Jesse Marsch was sacked on Monday.

A win will send United level on points with second placed Manchester City.

Leeds are only ahead of the relegation zone right now on goal difference.

Advertisement

United boss Erik Ten Hag has lauded his side's record at home - they have won 13 games in a row at Old Trafford.